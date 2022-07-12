The Tampa Bay Comic Con welcomes artists, celebrities, creators and fans including the creative team behind “The 9 Circles” written by Jaimie Engle with art by KoolasHeck and published through Keith Rommel’s Blood Moon Comics.
In addition to having a booth space where fans can buy comics, meet the team and even take a photograph with a six foot cardboard cutout of the main character, Simeon, the three will be on a panel titled “It’s a book! It’s a script! It’s a comic!” to discuss the collaborative process of writing in books, film and comic mediums.
The convention will be at the Tampa Bay Convention Center from July 29-July 31.
“The 9 Circles” comic was first adapted from a short story in Engle’s collection titled “The Toilet Papers” after she adapted it into a script for television first. The script won multiple prestigious film awards and caught the attention of Keith Rommel, who offered her a contract to write for Blood Moon Comics. Engle reached out to the artist known as KoolasHeck, who is a Sketchcard Illustrator for Upper Deck/Marvel Comics and an illustrator, writer, and executive producer on multiple comic series. The collaboration has proved to be a powerhouse combination and the team are now producing a one shot titled “Gaijin in Tokyo” with a projected December 2022 release date.
Engle and KoolasHeck will be signing books, selling merchandise and giving away swag as they interact with fans all weekend.
