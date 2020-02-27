You may have seen Joey Panek on the Suncoast View on ABC-7, or in one of many improv performances at Florida Studio Theatre.
You might even have seen him on a national run of a Broadway show.
All that experience comes together in his role as Joe Hardy in Manatee Players’ current production of “Damn Yankees” with book by George Abbott and music and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler.
Joe Boyd (Ric Stroup) is a baseball fanatic, with his eyes glued to the black-and-white TV set six months a year, from spring training to the World Series. He has played the game but was not destined for the Big Leagues except to be in the stands perhaps.
Meg (Ellen Kleinschmidt) is the long-suffering wife who often feels as though her husband doesn’t hear a word she says. That could be, for when a man named Applegate (Kevin Steele) shows up to give Joe a deal he can’t refuse — to be a Major League star who carries the Pittsburgh Pirates from the cellar to a World Series victory over the seemingly unbeatable New York Yankees — he takes the deal.
He does have an escape clause at least although Applegate (the Devil) arranges enough diversions that Hardy might miss the deadline that is part of his escape clause. The biggest distraction may be Lola (Kathryn Parks) who almost succeeds with her powers of seduction and dancing. That she “almost” succeeds is not good enough for Applegate, who shows his displeasure by mimicking her seductive dance to earn gales of laughter from the Wednesday night audience.
That crowd filled the house and happily sang the national anthem, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and at the end, jumped to their feet to applaud this entertaining show which is as good today as back in the early 50s when it first was a sell-out on Broadway.
The stylized set by Marc Lalosh, costumes by Donna Riggs, lighting by Patrick Bedell and music direction by Emily Croome and Heather Weiskerger, all added to all the well-done production numbers which resulted in a lengthy first act that lasted close to 100 minutes.
The Devil made them do it. As baseball players, women friends of the deserted-for-the-summer Meg Boyd (Ellen Kleinschmidt) and ensemble players, this cast meshed nicely to support Panek and Steele, who both have extensive professional experience on stage which definitely showed and also inspired the rest of the cast to rise to the occasion.
Directed and choreographed by Cory Boyas, the Manatee Players production will continue in Stone Hall of the Manatee Performing Arts Center through March 8.
Wednesday night’s rainy weather seemed all the worse for the lack of valet parking and limited handicap parking near the entrance, (about eight spaces for a theater that seats 350 patrons). There are several more spaces that could be utilized on the west side of Stone Hall, but those were gone long before most patrons arrived, which made patrons with mobility issues have to walk across a dark rainy street to the theater’s main dedicated patron parking lot.
Coming up next in Stone Hall is “Doubt,” which will play March 18-April 5.
For tickets and performance times, call Manatee Players at 941-745-5875 or visit manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.