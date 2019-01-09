The easy listening sounds of Skylark

Lenny Sales and partner Jennifer Jean formed Skylark only about a year ago, but the duo has since made a significant impact on the local music scene.
“Music has been a part of my life for almost as long as I can remember,” Sales said. “I’ve been a musician for the last 35 years.”
Sales, 53, hails from western New York while Jean moved to Florida from Ohio. The two now call Venice home.
“This is my second time living in Florida,” Sales said. “I’ve lived here three years now. Last time I lived here it was for about four years.”
He plays acoustic guitar and sings while she harmonizes with him, occasionally playing the piano. Sales said the musical groups that have most influenced them are the Bee Gees and ABBA. Their act contains covers from such artists as Ryan Adams, Sade, Bill Withers, Tracy Chapman, The Cranberries and Leonard Cohen, to name a few.
“We play easy listening music,” he said. “Adult contemporary pop. We play about 70 percent cover songs, but we work about 30 percent of our original songs into the set list as well.”
Sales added Skylark doesn’t play dance music. Instead, the duo puts on the kind of a show an audience will want to sit back and enjoy.
“We produce some really mellow, beautiful harmonies,” he said. “You’ll want to just listen to us.”
Skylark plays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at Word of Mouth, a breakfast and brunch restaurant located at 1740 East Venice Ave. in Venice.
To learn more about Skylark’s music and listen to a playlist of their songs, visit https://soundcloud.com/skylark-venicemusic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.