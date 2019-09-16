‘Dedicated to leading economic growth with a balanced voice between local businesses, residents and tourism that creates opportunities for our community.”
That’s the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s mission statement that was adopted by the chamber’s board in January 2018.
The Chamber leadership at the time — President Keith Farlow and President-Elect Mary Smedley — led the process to update the mission of the chamber. Their priority was to have the chamber focus on all aspects of our population: the residents, the businesses and the tourists.
The thought was for the above statement to serve as a litmus test for the chamber, before undertaking an action or engaging its resources.
The activities of the chamber this past week have touched to all segments of that mission statement in multiple ways.
For example:
• The Englewood residents witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Dorian and were compelled to do something to help. The chamber collaborated with the three area Rotary Clubs by serving as a hurricane donation center for their supply relief initiative.
• The 5th annual Let’s Eat! Englewood restaurant weeks celebration started Sept. 12, and will continue through Sept. 26. This event is a benefit to the local residents as they are able to dine in our local restaurants, while taking advantage of lower prices and shorter wait times. I heard one local resident say “Let’s Eat!” provides them with their “favorite time of the year.”
• The increased traffic to our area restaurants, generated by “Let’s Eat!” is obviously creating greater revenues for them. The restaurant industry is a major driver of our economy as a significant number of our residents are employed in the service industry. As the expressions goes, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” When a large segment of the area population is doing well, there a positive impact the entire area’s economy.
• We are aware of people traveling from as far south as Fort Myers and as far north as Sarasota who are coming to Let’s Eat!. The event has become popular with our tourists. The roster of participating restaurants, as well as many of their special menus can be viewed at LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Calling all past presidents
Thursday is the date that we invite all of the past presidents to a special luncheon. The event takes place at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road. You are invited to arrive early at 11 a.m. to hear a “State of the Chamber” message by chamber president Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company. Then at 11:30 a.m., we’ll treat you to lunch. Please RSVP at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.