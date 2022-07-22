Napier

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier has built an army of support staffers in Gainesville.

 AP PHOTO/MATT PENDLETON

When the Florida Gators hired Billy Napier last fall, they didn’t just choose a football coach. They chose an organization — a blueprint that brought national titles to Alabama and Georgia and a Sun Belt crown to Napier at Louisiana.

That blueprint required Napier to build an army of “unprecedented” size to create the infrastructure he believes UF needs to become a contender again.


