Her name was Terry.
We were classmates at Moundsville Junior High School. I was a typical boy at that age and couldn’t care less about girls. All my interests lay in hunting, fishing and cars that went fast.
Terry took an interest in me, and her plan was to ask me to the Sadie Hawkins Dance that year.
She was wise in her young years and did not just come straight at me with the big question. Rather, she gave me a new sharpened pencil when I would show up without one to class.
She offered all the paper I would need to write an assignment. She would even share her leftover cookies from lunch! Who has leftover cookies?
Before long, I decided that I liked Terry — not in a romantic way, but rather that she was cool to hang out, with especially during lunch break. She also served as my personal Office Depot with school supplies.
Imagine my surprise when she asked if I would go to the Sadie Hawkins Dance.
I said “Yes” and then learned how she had been wooing me all semester. She had a plan. Before I even knew she was interested in me, she was working toward a relationship with me.
God is working toward a relationship with you as well.
The Methodist tradition refers to this as “prevenient grace” — the grace that God gives us before we even know Him.
Dr. Timothy Tennent wrote, “It is important to understand that salvation never begins with anything we do, but always as a response to something God has done.
“To think that salvation begins with our repenting of our sins and asking Jesus into our hearts is not the way the Scriptures reveal the whole process of salvation. Rather, salvation always begins with God’s prior actions. He acts, and we accept or resist. It always happens in that pattern.”
Prevenient grace is how God is working on our lives before we even know Him. God is wooing us to Himself with grace and love.
Once we receive Christ as savior, we can often look back and see how God was working in our lives.
The times in our lives when we felt alone and yet felt His presence, even though we could not name Him, and we knew we were not alone.
When something would happen in our lives at just the right time, for the right reason, when no one could have known the need — that is God working preveniently in our lives: His grace that comes before.
Dr. Tennent added, “Prevenient grace is a sovereign act of God whereby He lifts the human race out of its depravity and grants us the capacity to respond further to God’s grace. It is God’s act of unmerited favor. It is God’s light ‘which enlightens everyone’ (John 1:9), which lifts us up and allows us to exercise our will and respond to the grace of Christ.”
Has God’s prevenient grace been calling you? Is there a wooing of God in your life?
If we look for it with our hearts, we will see His hand at work as He reveals Himself to us. Once we see Him and His grace and love, we can say yes to salvation through Christ.
Make today the day in which you say yes to Jesus. Because He has already said yes to you.
