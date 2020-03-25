Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced that the organization is cancelling this year’s Greenfield Prize Weekend, which was scheduled for April 18-19.
This year’s celebration was scheduled to begin with a world premiere reading of a new play by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and 2018 recipient of the Greenfield Prize Martyna Majok (at the Asolo Rep).
The weekend also included “Artist Talk: The Work and Influences of Jennifer Packer” (at Sarasota Art Museum) with the 2020 Greenfield Prize recipient, visual artist Jennifer Packer.
The organization’s signature fundraising event, the Greenfield Prize Dinner, scheduled for Sunday, April 19, is also cancelled, with plans to recognize Packer at a date to be determined. In addition, the organization is suspending its free community programs in April.
“In light of coronavirus concerns and in coordination with the Greenfield Foundation, we felt it was prudent to cancel all events pertaining to this year’s Greenfield Weekend, and move ahead with a scaled-back version of the award presentation in the months ahead when the situation has calmed down,” Sandberg said. “We have been in communication with this year’s Greenfield Prize winner, Jennifer Packer, who has been extremely gracious and understanding. We are also coordinating with the Asolo Rep to find a future date for Martyna Majok’s reading, and we look forward to welcoming both of these extraordinary artists back to Sarasota.”
Sandberg said that canceling one of the organization’s largest and most recognizable events could have a serious financial impact.
“So many of our fellow arts leaders have had to make the same difficult decisions. In a time of crisis like this, nonprofit arts organizations are often some of the hardest hit, and the support of our generous donors and patrons is more critical and meaningful than ever.”
Each year in April, the Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts the Greenfield Prize Weekend by celebrating the award of a new Greenfield Prize, premiering the Greenfield commission from two years prior and presenting programs and panels that share these artists’ journeys, processes and bodies of work with local audiences.
The prize offers a $30,000 commission that rotates annually among playwrights, musician/composers and visual artists.
For more information about the Hermitage, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
