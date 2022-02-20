The history of Black cowboys in Southwest Florida

PUNTA GORDA — John Lloyd was only a teenager when he started working on local ranches.
Decades later, he would be only one of a few Black cowboys still alive in Southwest Florida.
“The Black cowboy originated, especially in this area, and they covered Southwest Florida because of Arthur C. ‘A.C.’ Frizzell,” said Lloyd, 67, who’s known as “Big John.” “He owned Murdock (in Port Charlotte) and all that land there and he brought all the Black cowboys down here from Georgia.”
On the corner of State Road 776 and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte stood the Murdock General Store. Near that was the settlement where Frizzell’s workers and cowboys lived, according to the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda.
“He brought all the Black cowboys down to the south and some of them worked for Babcock Ranch, some of them worked for all the Hall’s Ranch, some of them worked for all the big ranches in Southwest Florida,” Lloyd told The Daily Sun.
The Black cowboys came to the Murdock area in the late 1950s and 1960s, according to Lloyd.
“In the 1960s it was big time,” he said. “Other ranches around town caught onto it and then they started working some Black guys and making cowboys out of them.”
Lloyd has been a cowboy since he was 14 years old. He worked for different local ranches and was mentored by Doc, Bucky and John McQueen, as well as Boots Crane and Lynn Brewer.
“All the ranchers got together and they were like a team,” Lloyd said. “A Black cowboy was a pretty needed person. We could stand the sun. We worked all day long without complaining. We just did everything we could to be noticed.
“It’s been said we had to be better than the white cowboys to stay. We can’t just be a regular cow hand, we’ve got to be one heck of a hand and a good cowboy ... Somebody that really knows how to do a good job.”
Lloyd said his specialty as a cowboy was horse training. In 30 days, he could train a wild horse to ride from his home near Cooper Street to the post office downtown on Marion Avenue.
When asked if he thought the Black cowboys’ story has been untaught over the years, he said, “Yes.”
“It’s got to be told because there aren’t enough Black cowboys anymore,” Lloyd said. “The Black man, when he got freed, he didn’t go to the country, he went to the city and got away from that stuff.”
Lloyd is often seen in parades cracking a bullwhip and riding horses — skills he picked up in his youthful ranch days.
“I rode in all the parades in Florida,” he continued. “When I ride in the parade in Florida, some of the little Black kids used to run up to me and say that it was wrong. They didn’t understand. The kids thought I was trying to be white because I was riding a horse but they didn’t understand because they were from the city.
“They thought that it was wrong for a Black man to be a cowboy.”
Lloyd said he was met with prejudice and racism during his years on ranches.
“The one’s do now even ... the professional ones,” he said. “I was young when I started so I stayed on the weekends and hung around and ate with the white families that owned the ranches.”
There, Lloyd said he learned how to enjoy life and not worry about what people say.
“They taught me not to get mad about anything and I took a lot of stuff – racial language – but touching me and spitting on me … I didn’t allow that.”
Johnny Neal
For Johnny Louis Neal, 64, there weren’t many other options outside of being a cowboy.
“That’s just all we knew back then in Osceola County,” Neal told The Daily Sun. “There wasn’t anything but herding cows because there were so many ranches around there.”
Now living in Arcadia, Neal has been a lifelong cowboy and has herded cattle for major cattle ranchers in the state.
He said his most memorable cattle drives were done in the moonlight, driving 400 to 500 cows over night.
In 1986, Neal also won the Florida Cowboy Association #1 Bareback Rider and was the first Black cowboy to finish as FCA”s top money-winning bareback bronc rider. He also won the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, an all-black rodeo.
The Bill Picket Invitational still runs today, Lloyd said.
“There are not a lot of Black cowboys in Florida but there are a lot in Georgia and Alabama,” Lloyd said. “They have an all-Black rodeo in Atlanta, called the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. That’s the only closest place they come to the south is Atlanta and that’s up there in August.”
Lloyd said the invitational did extend to Tampa one year but attendance wasn’t worth the trip.
“The Bill Pickett rodeo came down to Tampa about 10 years ago and I helped them try to advertise but they didn’t do that well and they only had about 3,000 spectators,” Lloyd said.
In Atlanta, however, they would have 15,000 to 20,000 spectators in attendance.
“Southern Black people don’t think that there are Black cowboys and don’t know the history,” Lloyd said. “The ‘Black cowboys’ term comes from the Black men working with cows and they said, ‘Hey, you boys’ and so they say we ought to call them cowboys because they’re out there with the cows.”
“That put a handle on the name. That’s how the name cowboy originated from the Black man working out in the field with the cows and doing the work that the cowboys did and they just connected that name.”
For more information about other Black cowboys in the area, contact the Blanchard House Museum by calling 941-575-7518.
