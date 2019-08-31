According to a November 2018 article published by Science Daily -- an online resource that features breaking news about the latest discoveries in science, health, the environment and technology -- a new, large-scale study recommends annual mammography screening for women beginning at age 30.
The study stated that women of that age could be more susceptible to developing breast cancer at a young age -- and should be monitored -- if they have one of three specific risk factors: dense breast tissue, a personal history of breast cancer or a family history of breast cancer. Dense breast tissue refers to the appearance of breast tissue on a mammogram. On a mammogram, non-dense breast tissue appears dark and transparent, but dense breast tissue appears as a solid white area, which makes it difficult to see through, and can mask any abnormalities.
Breast tissue is composed of milk glands, milk ducts and supportive tissue (dense breast tissue) and fatty tissue (non-dense breast tissue). By the time most women have reached their 40s and 50s, their breasts’ density has lessened, making their mammograms easier to interpret. Researchers with The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology suggest that with young women who have extremely dense breast tissue, digital mammography has been shown to be more effective for breast cancer screening, compared with film mammography. That’s how most mammograms are performed today, and the technology allows for instant viewing and interpretation of possible issues.
