Size matters at Toarmina’s
Papa John’s in Port Charlotte’s Murdock Carrousel changed hands so seamlessly that you might not think a new pizza takeout and delivery joint makes much difference there.
You don’t know Toarmina’s Pizza.
Since the beginning, 32 years ago in Detroit, it’s been the home of the 24-inch monster pie, each slice a full foot long.
The thing’s so big that Toarmina’s has a “Feed the Whole Family” guarantee: “If anyone in your family (up to 10 people) is still hungry after sharing a 24-inch pizza, you can pick up a 14-inch one-item FREE, to complete your meal.”
Founder and president Lou Toarmina remembers that the mammoth pizza got started when other pizzerias were doing buy-two-get-ones. Toarmina’s skipped the offer and rolled all three pizzas into one.
Toarmina’s, which now numbers 30 stores throughout Michigan, has contributed to Detroit’s revival through involvement with Life Remodeled’s Community Innovation Center. Now in his first Florida location, Lou plans to contribute to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
Not only is Toarmina’s pizza big, its components are prepped fresh in house, including Sicilian grandma Santa Toarmina‘s slightly sweeter sauce recipe, loads of Wisconsin mozzarella and hand-rolled dough.
They also serve a medium 14-inch and a 12-by-12-inch deep-dish Detroit style, as well as salads, wings, barbecue rib tips, lasagna and oven-baked subs.
Papa John’s general manager Riley Castle and the delivery crew remain, but now they’re gonna need bigger pizza pans.
Toarmina’s ($-$$), 941-787-2424, 1900 Tamiami Trail, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., weekends to midnight, and delivers. Papa John’s other local stores remain open.
They may be little, but they be fierce
The only thing that isn’t purple about Thee (accent on the THE) Purple Potato is its little red rig.
The owners’ product and outfits, right down to the sneakers, are. And Rachel Dolce, now a student at Ringling College of Art & Design, created their blingy purple Ms. Potato Head mascot, Paisley.
Gadget girl Luz Llanos, chef Lisa Natyshak and general manager Sherice Harris all have specialties supporting the truck’s good-for-you roasted purple potatoes, purple rice (also known as black or forbidden rice, because of its near-magical health benefits) and creative toppings including Greek chicken, Korean beef, mojo pork and veggies.
They also serve wicked rich sweet potato brownies — also, of course, good for you — and recently introduced a more easily handheld Sweet Heat Beef Sandwich on a homemade purple potato roll.
Check their location on Facebook, but you’ll also find them at one of the Port Charlotte hospitals, Peace River Beer Company or the Marathon at Port Charlotte Boulevard.
• • •
Also among the town’s smallest mobile conveyances — if you don’t count Mike Maitland‘s rolling jerk pork/chicken/barbecue shack, Mumsy’s Caribbean Grill (soon to be upgraded) — are Little Havana Bistro and Frankly Dogs & More.
Barbara and Carlos Batista, both of Cuban descent, operate Little Havana two days a week, serving Cuban sodas and Cuban and pulled pork sandwiches, tamales, empanadas and different flans. Check Facebook for times and locations.
Brother-and-sister team Bill and Terri have Frankly Dogs & More, freshly wrapped, ready to roll around Charlotte County serving much more than dogs: burgers, fries, pulled pork, nachos, polish sausage and more to come. Look for guest appearances by a Ravenous Rhino personality, too. Call them at 617-939-4516 for locations.
Something’s comin’, something good …
It’s the last rodeo for Blake Zinn’s eight-year-old Schoolhouse Square bar, Porky’s Roadhouse.
Punta Gorda restaurateurs Charles Johnson and Rich Galietti are now proud owners of the restaurant/music venue, which they plan to rename as OTB.
No, gambling isn’t arriving a block away from Sunseeker Resort.
The name’s Over the Bridge, not off-track betting, and the new owners are testing a double-entendre guitar-bridge logo to underscore the point.
During renovations, said Johnson, they’ll have karaoke on Wednesday and the cheapest drinks in town: $2 domestic drafts, $3.50 wells and $4 calls.
Come on OTB to 4300 Kings Highway, Suite 412.
• • •
Vito and Theresa Recchia continue to tease us mercilessly with online hints about their forthcoming Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romano.
Ever since Vito mastered the art of Roman-street-food-style pizza “al taglio,” cut with scissors and sold by weight, customers at his Bella Napoli have hungered for the light, crispy slices punctuated with air bubbles and topped with voluptuous variety.
He first teased us with taglio as a Bella special, but one day he’ll be serving it and other Italian specialties full time at Taglio.
Watch that space next to 3 Pepper Burrito, 24065 Peachland Blvd., Unit 103.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
