A native of Denver, Colorado, Rebekah Mandeville had built a career in finance, most recently in Venice. When her children were young, she made the decision to become a stay-at-home mother.
But eventually, she was ready to take on a new project.
“The kids were 8 and 6 at the time, when I came up with the idea for this (the Mandeville Beer Garden,)” she said. “I recognized that a family-oriented beer garden was a good concept for this area, because it has existed for some time in other areas.”
Some time, indeed. Translated from the German term “Biergarten,” the beer garden is believed to originated in that country in the 19th century, and is known as an outdoor area where visitors can get food and beer, while communing with other patrons through shared tables, entertainment and games.
At the Mandeville Beer Garden, there is plenty of inside seating, too, but most afternoons you can find families outside enjoying the sunshine while their young ones play in the shade of the trees. And since the doors first opened, Southwest Florida has responded well to the idea.
“We don’t call ourselves a bar, that’s not what we are,” Rebekah said. “The community thinks of this as their own special place. We host all kinds of events here, like baby showers, graduation parties and even weddings. Mandeville has truly become a part of the community at large.”
About three months ago, Rebekah and her staff reworked the food menu to reflect some of her regular customers’ desires. The ground beef in her burgers is custom-blended at the Butcher Block, a Sarasota butcher shop, and French fries are hand cut in the Mandeville kitchen.
Rebekah said that she is especially proud of the slider selection, which includes beef, black bean, buttermilk fried chicken, pulled pork and salmon.
“They are just out of this world,” she said. “We also have a very good brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which includes things like drunken pancakes, Scotch eggs and burgers and mash, as well as traditional items like French toast.”
As one might expect, there is an outstanding selection of beers at Mandeville Beer Garden. There are always 30 different beers on tap and more than 150 refrigerated bottles available. While a true beer lover can get very creative and try different brews from both local and far away breweries, the row of taps is bookended by two familiar favorites— Stella Artois and Guinness.
Rebekah and her head bartender/buyer Jodie Thomas are able to stock such variety because they don’t deal with just one distributor. They even offer package takeout of both craft and domestic beers.
Coming up on March 23, the Mandeville Beer Garden will be celebrating their fourth anniversary with a complete tap takeover by Bradenton-based Funky Buddha Brewery. The whole day’s events, called Beer Here 4 Year, will also include live entertainment and a big birthday cake.
Rebekah said she feels that she got into this particular business at just the right time.
“Beer has gotten very creative, and it’s been phenomenal to watch and enjoy what has been going on,” she said. “The nice thing about coming here is that beer aficionados can get what they want and those who prefer domestic beers and wine can get what they want, too.”
The Mandeville Beer Garden is located at 428 N. Lemon Ave., in Sarasota. It’s open Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the website at http://www.mandevillebeergarden.com or call 941-312-1961. Information about events can be found on the Facebook and Instagram pages.
