Friday morning, I had more proof of why I love Venice — its people.
I was at McDonald’s to pick up my usual Diet Coke and two packages of apple slices. When I got to the window and was ready to slide my credit card into the machine, I was told that the person in the car ahead had paid for me.
If this is part of the new normal, it is proof that every cloud may indeed have a silver lining. I did not recognize the car and have no idea about my benefactor but how nice!
I have done this myself a few times to those behind me in line — paying it forward. I started doing it because once a few years ago someone else paid for my meal at a restaurant. I asked for my check at Red Lobster and was told that a couple at another table had paid.
“Which table?’” I wanted to say “thank you” but, of course, they had already gone so the only way I could thank them was to pass it on.
During this coronavirus pandemic, it means even more.
People are out of work or working at reduced pay. The longer it drags on the more worrisome things are. While it is nice to see businesses open after being shuttered for awhile, we are now at the point where too many businesses are closing permanently, victims of the pandemic.
News of Stein Mart closing virtually all its stores was a huge shocker to many of its regulars. More recently, we learned about iHop and Pizza Hut in Venice. Those closings were all quite sudden, resulting in still more people out of work.
There are rumors that several pharmaceutical companies are in the third testing phase of drugs designed to deal with the virus. That is good news but until it is on the market and in good supply so it can reach everyone, we continue to deal with the new normal.
At least we can once again visit loved ones in some resident homes and in some hospitals. Several people I know are actually traveling once again, mostly on short trips to visit relatives but in some cases, there are people booking cruises although of course, the bookings are for several months out into the future.
Is it optimism or desperation to get back to a bit of the old normal?
On Saturday, I went to my first live theatrical event at Venice Theatre since last March. With Krisofer Geddie and Michelle Kasanofsky performing a cabaret-type show on stage, there was no doubt the show would be entertaining.
What was different was to not see a full house but instead, 132 carefully spaced seats in a space that can hold close to 400. The seats not to be used are actually roped off lest there be any doubt. The show lasted 75 minutes with no intermission and as we were seated individually, so were we asked to leave with some space between us.
In addition to those two fabulous voices, we were treated to a tribute to the late Allan Kollar at the end of the show with the promote of a bigger tribute to come.
On Friday I will venture to Fort Myers where the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is reopening for the second time since the pandemic began. That theater tried nearly two months ago but it only lasted about a week and the theater closed.
This time, the show is “Mamma Mia” which set records at Venice Theatre a year ago playing to packed houses and was the longest running show of any type at that theater, at least in my memory.
“Mamma Mia” has a hefty royalty and a big cast and lots of different scenes — all of which makes it an expensive show to mount. Like Venice, Broadway Palm will practice social distancing by filling just half its tables but its bar will be open so there will be some milling around before the curtain — unless patrons choose to go directly to their seats.
At both theaters, temperature checking and masks are part of the entry procedure.
Employees will be wearing masks and in some cases, gloves too as the “new normal” enables us to move toward a semblance of normal.
On Saturday I will be back at Venice Theatre to see “Love Letters” performed by Lori and Murray Chase. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets must be ordered no later than 24 hours before the performance. No walk-ins, even if there might be an available seat.
As big a thrill as getting back into theaters is, I will admit that the reopening of hair salons was most important to me. One more week and I think I would have been tripping over my hair. I have already had two haircuts, the second one just in case someone might have decided to close salons again.
My biggest worry is cruising. It has been more than a year since my daughter and I had what could turn out to be our “last” cruise.
Cruise lines, like the hotel industry, have lost billions of dollars. Recently some lines have been selling older ships knowing full well they will not be back to full capacity in the near future even though some lines are operating again in some parts of the world.
When the pandemic hit the US, cruise ships were forced to tie up wherever they were. Windstar Line sheltered hundreds of crew members on its ships in St. Martin for weeks on end until they could manage to get them headed home — in most cases to Indonesia. I love that line and it was good to its employees. They were housed in guest cabins rather than in crew quarters, fed and even entertained for what turned out to be a month or more.
New ships continue to be built but when they will be put into service is anyone’s guess as the lines begin to take bookings which may or may not actually sail as the pandemic continues.
Airline travel plummeted by 75% on average and while some new hotels have actually opened, many hotels have already closed for good or soon will be closing for good. Every hotel has had to lay off workers, putting millions more out of work.
Places like Florida felt that big time this summer as the major theme parks and their hotels were shuttered for a time and even now, are open only to a diminished number of guests. I still find it hard to believe that every Disney park in the world was closed for an extended time and a loss of several billions of dollars.
A one-time stimulus check to individuals was a bit of a help as were payments to certain businesses to help pay wages as they struggled to stay in business. That will turn out to be a double edged sword which certainly helped many when it was needed but will cost everyone for decades to come because of the increases to the national debt. Whether we pay for it with inflation or higher taxes, we will pay for it.
Yet all is not doom and gloom. Many businesses have thrived or at least learned to become more efficient. As people ordered more online, Amazon actually hired 20,000 additional people, purchased additional trucks and shipping supplies. All that money trickled down into the economy to help others in big and small ways.
Many businesses turned to Zoom which helped them to use virtual programming to enable many to safely do their jobs at home or, in the case of everything from classrooms to dancing schools, to continue to educate and enrich lives.
Sarasota Opera was able to bring past musical performances to its fans. The Players Centre in Sarasota was able to have its 90th anniversary celebration online rather than in person but at least the show went on.
Venice Theatre and Florida Studio Theatre were quick to put their classes online which was good for students while also bringing some income to those theaters.
Some of this “new normal” may be here to stay and actually an improvement over the way things had been done.
In other cases, it will be good to get back to normal or at least some of the old normal and the sooner the better.
We humans are social beings. We like going out to eat and to be entertained. There is nothing like seeing a great show in a packed house as we did at Venice Theatre for “Mamma Mia.” We like hugging and getting together with our friends — even with masks on.
Here on the Cultural Coast especially, we enjoy nights at the opera, overdosing on films of all types at the Sarasota Film Festival, taking classes in painting or pottery at the Venice Art Center, playing pickelball or tennis or walking the beach with friends.
I remain optimistic. The world recovered from the Spanish Flu back in 1918-19 and we will recover from this too. Who knows? We might come to prefer the new normal — whatever that is.
Here in Venice we are among the lucky ones. We have people who pay it forward at McDonalds as I experienced and we have people to were able to and did give and continue to give generously to save and protect the things that makes Venice so special — the theater, the art center, Loveland, the parks and again thank you VABI for all those flowers and plants downtown that make this the most beautiful city in the country. Pass it on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.