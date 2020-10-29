First a change, and then a purpose

Jill Luke, North Port city commissioner.

Wellen Park brings the next step of growth in this young city.

The Master Plan of that development provides for a full life style of services and amenities. It, also, provides some components to the City of North Port, which gives all of the citizens a wide variety of choices and opportunities, that the citizens were not afforded previously, at least in a local setting.

The future of Wellen Park and the City of North Port is rich and full, with a design that would provide all that someone would desire to have in their community. Coming to this area, now, places a citizen in the unique position to watch, and possibly aid in, the growth of this area, while it forges its mark in history.

The horizon is bright and wide open. It’s fresh, innovation, and on the edge of creativity and dreams.

I’m proud to be able to partake in a little bit of this history making community.

