Wellen Park brings the next step of growth in this young city.
The Master Plan of that development provides for a full life style of services and amenities. It, also, provides some components to the City of North Port, which gives all of the citizens a wide variety of choices and opportunities, that the citizens were not afforded previously, at least in a local setting.
The future of Wellen Park and the City of North Port is rich and full, with a design that would provide all that someone would desire to have in their community. Coming to this area, now, places a citizen in the unique position to watch, and possibly aid in, the growth of this area, while it forges its mark in history.
The horizon is bright and wide open. It’s fresh, innovation, and on the edge of creativity and dreams.
I’m proud to be able to partake in a little bit of this history making community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.