PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte Players 61st season is returning to a full season.
"Following a pandemic-shortened 60th season, the return of a full schedule for 2021-22 is reason to celebrate for the nonprofit theater and the community it serves," it said.
The Oak Ridge Boys are set for March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center in Punta Gorda with tickets going on sale Aug. 2.
“We’ll have four price points for tickets, and we’re hoping to seat 1,600 people,” Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody said in a news release.
The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Grammy-winning song "Elvira" this year and have a new album, "Front Porch Singin'" that was released in June.
The band are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and are online at www.oakridgeboys.com.
The plays for the year take place at Langdon Playhouse with shows at 7:30 p.m., aside from 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.
Among the shows are:
"4 Beekman" running Sept. 10-19.
"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" running Oct. 8-17, the wiinner of the 2013 Tony Award as Best Play.
"A Nice Family Christmas" running Nov. 5-14.
"Exit Laughing" running Jan. 6-16.
"Bell, Book, and Candle" running Feb 4-20.
"Curtain Up!" running March 11-27.
"There’s a Burglar in My Bed" running April 13-24.
"Wedding Belles" running May 13-22.
Other events at the Langdon Playhouse include:
The Peace River Trio - 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 Tickets: $22 - folk music of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
"Squawk! The Show" - 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Tickets: Adults $20; students $10; 3 and younger free.
"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" - 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-5. Tickets $22
Happy New Year - 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets $25
Cahal Dunne in concert - 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Tickets $24.
Other events at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center:
Comedy for a Cause - 6 p.m. Sept 17. Tickets: $85 for dinner and show; $30 for only the show.
The Edwards Twins - 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8
"Late Nite Catechism: ’Til Death Do Us Part" - Feb. 16. Tickets $37 / $42
John Denver tribute band, with Ted Vigil - 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets $34/$39
The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show - 7:30 p.m. March 8. Tickets $42/$48
