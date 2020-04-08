Pick up your pencil and see if you can answer the following questions:
How many amendments does the U.S. Constitution have?
What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?
The House of Representatives has how many voting members?
What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?
Don’t feel bad if you weren’t able to answer all of the questions correctly. According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center, 64% of Americans cannot name the three branches of government. And about a third cannot name even one branch.
The above-listed questions are just four of 100 that immigrants must be prepared to answer in order to become naturalized citizens.
“The test would be difficult for anyone, but when you consider the majority of immigrants applying for citizenship have come here from other countries, with different languages and cultures, the challenge can seem overwhelming,” said Carol Burns, who teaches a local course on citizenship. Sponsored through Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, Burns offers the free 7-week course in both the spring and fall.
Green card holders, who are at least 18 years old and have lived in the U.S. for the previous five years, can file a N-400 application to become a naturalized citizen. In addition to being of good moral character, they have to be able to read, write and speak English as well as “have knowledge and an understanding of U.S. history and government (civics).”
Burns said the government does make available handbooks that contain information about America that is covered on the test, but added that it would probably take a year or more to read through and memorize. “I have got this down, because I don’t use a book in my course. People are visual learners. They are oral learners. And I don’t start with question one. The beginning questions talk about the African-Americans coming over here as slaves. It talks about the pilgrims coming to America. I save the slavery issue until we get to the subject of civil rights. What I try to do is connect everything.
“Early on, I have a map of the United States,” she added. “One of the questions that is asked is what are the two longest rivers? I point out the Missouri and the Mississippi and how they connect. Another question regards the 13 original colonies. I tell them the key word to remember is ‘new.’ You only have to know on the test three of the colonies. So, if they forget, remember new: New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey. But when you get to the question about what states border Mexico, don’t say New Hampshire. There’s a good deal of humor involved in learning this material. If someone makes a mistake, we all sort of laugh about it and move on. It doesn’t matter.”
Le Nguyen, who was born and raised in Vietnam and came to America about two years ago, said a way Burns taught them to remember the father of the country was to look at the portrait on the dollar bill.
“It’s very hard to remember all of the information,” Nguyen said. “Carol try to change the approach. She gives us stories that help us to remember the stories better. For example, the lesson about civil rights, she share with us not only about Rosa Parks and the bus and people in Alabama, but civil rights in general.
“When I came to the class, I felt I had friends there,” she added. “I think that Carol’s commitment and kindness inspires us. It helps to create engagement in class. We have each other to learn and practice with in the Q&A sessions.” Nguyen added that those friendships have continued outside the classroom and that the students remain in touch with one another through Burns.
Burns’ passion for teaching lends itself well to helping immigrants prepare for American citizenship. A retired theatre professor from the University of New Hampshire, she spent decades teaching students of all ages as well as directing and producing musicals and plays. Also certified to teach English as a foreign language (TEFL), she spent time in Vietnam and Japan early in her career teaching children, business executives and medical staff.
Burns said one of her students, as a result of a stroke, had trouble with getting things confused. “He said he couldn’t remember which came first, the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. I told him to go back to Washington. When they built it, they named it Washington, D.C. ‘The letters will remind you that the Declaration came before the Constitution.’
“That’s the advantage of taking this approach,” she added. “Some teachers will simply read the book. But these books contain a lot of detail, and you don’t need to know all of it. What I do is teach to the test. I want to help them pass the test, and in the process, they’re going to get my stories. The class runs seven weeks. I can get them through the entire system in seven weeks.”
Zhen Wolf, who came to America seven years ago, said she got the letter from the Immigration Office to come in for her interview just one month after starting Burns’ course. “I cried,” she said. “I didn’t think I could do it because I had not yet learned the information. My husband told me not to worry because he supported me and Miss Carol supported me. Carol called me and asked the questions. She told me she could even come to my house if necessary. She is so nice.”
With Burn’s help and that of her fellow students, Wolf became a U.S. citizen last year. “She is a wonderful teacher. My English isn’t very good. I couldn’t read, but she taught me the words and now I can read. She very patient and talk very slowly. She understand and help me. I am very appreciative of her.”
There are nearly 22 million naturalized citizens in America today, about half of the overall immigrant population of 44.5 million (FY 2017). The annual number of naturalizations also ranges from more than 600,000 to nearly a million.
According to Boundless, an immigration services organization, the average processing time for a citizenship application has surged during the past two years to nearly a year, double the processing time between 2012 and 2016. And the process has gotten more costly.
“The application fee today is $725, but you have to look at that in context,” said local immigration attorney Malena Calderon. “When you start on this journey, you don’t just jump into citizenship naturalization. When you apply for residency, that’s more than $1,000. And then, you have to pay a lawyer.”
The requirements for becoming a citizen have not changed, Calderon said, but the process to get there has become more challenging.
“There used to be an email address that would be answered by an (immigration) officer. That was taken away,” she said. “We also had liaison meetings with officials that would provide timely information. We could ask questions and submit them ahead of time. Those meetings were taken away as well. Communication is an art, and when you are able to sit down face to face, you’re able to gain a lot more information than if you are trying to abstractly put the pieces together. So that has been the process, to curtail the access.”
Burns said that while most immigrants would agree that becoming an American citizen is a challenging process, they will say it with a smile on their faces. “They want to be citizens. They are going through a lot and they’re spending a lot of money to do it. They are kind of resilient, however, because of the countries they came from. They want to be able to vote and to enjoy freedom of speech.”
“They are happy to do it,” added Calderon. “Many of them have come to America from such oppressive governments where it didn’t matter what they did, they were never going to get ahead. They were never going to get anything for their money. The one thing that they fought always was the corruption in their native countries. Corruption and impunity. For them to have a path, even though it’s difficult for them, and I know it is stressful for them, for them to be able to achieve something, is a celebration for them. I never hear them complain. I hear them say that it’s hard. Particularly learning the language when they are older. But for them, compared to where they came from, they are very appreciative.”
