Provided by Your-RV-Lifestyle.com
When you are in the process of RV buying, start with some basics. Ask yourself what kind of RV experience you want. Keep these answers in mind as you make RV-buying decisions. Where will you go? How often? For how long? With how many people? What do you see yourself doing?
Certainly there are pros to RV ownership — the convenience of the RV features, the flexibility to pick up and go and the enjoyable experience of RV travel. Cons that need to be considered include fuel costs and possibly RV storage.
Your plans for your RV lifestyle are a huge factor in what you buy. Don’t underestimate it. As you learn more about possible RVs to purchase, keep coming back to this step. Talk through your expectations with the people who are in this with you.
One of the major choices is to decide on the type of RV you want to buy: Motor home, fifth wheel, trailer, etc. Before you can get serious about RV buying, you need to focus in on the type you want. Otherwise, you will just spin your wheels.
Take time to learn what you want. Go to RV shows and dealers and collect brochures. Sit in RVs, go through the motions of doing everyday tasks in the models. Pretend you are getting dressed, taking a shower, doing dishes, watching TV. Think about where you would store all your stuff. Check inside and out. Think about the tow vehicle or dinghy you might need for your planned RV lifestyle.
Learn from others. Join RV clubs and read their publications. Check out Internet forums to see what others say about RV buying. Talk to people at RV shows or campgrounds. Remember, you are hearing opinions, which may or may not be relevant to you. Their perspectives and preferences may be similar to yours or very different. Listen to why they like or don’t like certain things.
Assess your budget versus the various RV costs, to determine what you can afford to pay. This means looking at not just the cost to purchase but also the costs for any accessories you will need and your operating and living expenses. Knowing what you can afford, as well as the lifestyle you want, will help you make the right choices.
As you narrow down your choices of manufacturers and models, focus on quality. Don’t get overwhelmed by glitz and fancy features if they are just tacked on. If you want the RV to hold together going down the road, quality counts.
Look at the range of what’s available for your chosen type of RV. Before you make a choice, be sure you have a good idea of what’s available out in the market.
When you are looking at lots of potential RVs, it starts to get confusing. Bring a camera to record what you are seeing and keep things straight. Keep track of which pictures are for which RV as you go along. If you use a video or digital camera with recording capabilities, use it to its full advantage. Record specifically what RV you are in, what you are taking pictures of, what you like about the RV (or things that have you a bit uncertain).
Make a list of the features most important to you. Keep this is mind as you shop, shop, shop. Don’t buy something just because it is available. Make sure it has the features you want. Even better, narrow down what you want to specific manufacturers and models.
This is a huge decision. Know your RV buying stuff. Take time in making your decision. Don’t rush it. If you feel pressured for a specific trip you want to take, consider renting for that trip. An RV purchase is a major decision, and a rental might be a great way to try things out first.
Completely inspect any potential purchase in great detail. Use the tips you learned in the books you read. If you don’t feel comfortable, get someone qualified to do the inspection with you or for you.
When you do buy an RV, pay attention to details. Do a complete walkthrough before you commit. Make sure everything works. Make sure you have all operating manuals. Take notes. Understand your recourse if something does not work or breaks — whether buying new or used. Get everything in writing. Be comfortable with your RV-buying decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.