The Players Centre for Performing Arts is giving back to the community, along with the SunCoast Blood Mobile.
The Players is trying to give back to the community as much as possible during this time when it cannot produce live shows.
This opportunity is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.
There is a great need for blood right now.
Sign up on The SunCoast Blood Center website (https://donor.scbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/26945) or call 866-97-BLOOD to schedule a time. Walk ins also are welcome.
For your donation you’ll receive $5 off at Station 400, one voucher per donor to an upcoming Players 91st season production and $10 off at Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant (restrictions apply).
This way, you can help other local companies through this unprecedented time.
If you cannot donate, let others in your circle know about it.
Some interesting facts about blood donation:
How much blood can a patient use?
It is difficult to put an exact figure on each type of procedure or illness, but listed below are general estimates for the top blood-using events:
• Hip replacement surgery: 3 to 4 units
• Leukemia treatment: 6 to 8 units
• Stab wound treatment: 6 to 12 units
• Heart surgery: 6 to 12 units
• Gastrointestinal bleeding: 5 to 50 units
• Aortic/abdominal aneurysm: 5 to 50 units
• Traumatic organ damage: 10 to 100 units
• Liver transplant: 30 to 150 units
SunCoast Blood Centers provides a reliable supply of quality blood products and services to hospitals and health centers in need.
