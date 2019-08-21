By KIM COOL
Our Town Editor
If you need a good chuckle or even an outrageous bout of laughter, The Players Centre for the Performing Arts’ production of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” could be your cup of tea — with a mystery meat sandwich from Oscar’s refrigerator.
Simon’s featured characters: casual to the point of being a slob Oscar Madison and perfectionist/neatnik Felix Unger as played by the late Walter Matthau and Jack Lemon in the film version of the Broadway hit set the bar about as high as possible.
The story is set in Oscar’s eight-bedroom apartment In the upper 80s of Manhattan. The somewhat elegant space reflects attributes of the days when it was built. Given Madison’s penchant for gambling and a divorce which combine to keep him on the financial edge, it likely is in a rent-controlled building. Oscar Madison is not nearly as neat as this space warrants. The beauty of Simon’s work is that he doesn’t miss a trick when adding humor to such a delight as this piece which has easily stood the test of time. There are some prices quoted in the play. Anyone under 60 in the audience will likely question that prices could be so low. Forget about it. Relax and enjoy a fun evening of entertainment.
With Jim Floyd as Oscar and Dylan H. Jones as Felix, the story begins in Madison’s dining room where the weekly poker game is underway. Felix, Madison’s best friend Speed (Paul Hutchison), Roy (Philip Troyer), Vinny (Jason Macumber) and Murray (Allen Kretschmer), a cop, are playing poker with Oscar at the dining room table. Oscar needs money to pay a lengthy list, including his former wife. There seems to be an ample supply of beer but any other refrigerator contents are iffy at best.
When Felix’s wife throws him out and he moves in with his good friend Oscar, not only is the weekly poker game affected but so too the friendship as Felix attempts to mend the slovenly ways of his friend. Even an eight-bedroom apartment may not be big enough for such a conflict.
Adding still more fuel to this conflagration are upstairs neighbors Cecily (Lauren Ward) and Gwendolyn (Carrie McQueen. The girls’ cacophonous laughter has to be seen and heard.
There is one intermission between acts one and two and a seventh-inning stretch before the third and final act. Consider this a clue. It does not seem to last that long.
Elliott Raines directs, with a wonderful set by Jeffrey Weber, costumes by Tim Beltley, sound by Joshua Linderman, lighting by Ethan Vale and stage management by Diane Cepeda. Donna DeFant is the assistant director.
“The Odd Couple” is the final show in the theater’s Summer Sizzler Series with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $19.50 per person. Coming up in the 90th season, which begins Sept. 18 on the main stage, are: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The Fantaskticks,” “Hello Dolly!” “Sister Act,” “Head over Heels and “Anything Goes.”
For tickets to these and other shows and events coming up, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: theplayers.org.
