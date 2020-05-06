SARASOTA — The Players Centre for Performing Arts premiers the virtual version of Breast Cancer fundraiser “Got a Minute” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, on Facebook, aptly titled “Since You Got a Minute.”
“Got A Minute” started in 2006 as a fundraiser to raise money for breast cancer research …many incarnations of the one-minute play festival have raised awareness and more than $150,000 in contributions to various organizations including: The Susan G Komen Foundation, The Moffitt Foundation and The American Cancer Society.
This virtual “GAM” hopes to raise more funds in the fight against this disease as it hits home to The Players family.
Playwrights were asked to create one-minute scenes or monologues to be performed during the show by local actors. This version is still written by playwrights and performed by local actors, but from the safety of their homes due to COVID-19.
Some playwrights you’ll hear work from include: Larry Parr, Robert Kinast. Fredic Sirasky, John Stinespring, Arthur Keyser, Martin Tucker, Jeffery Kin, Dianne Brin, Jalex Scott, Frank Motz, Monica Cross, Michele Strauss and Joseph Smith, among others.
If you’ve been missing the familiar faces of local performers, a bevy will appear in “Since You Got a Minute” including: Alana Opie, Debbi White, Michelle Strauss, Charlie Tyler, Jaimie McPeek, Derek Dutcher, Melissa Ingrisano, Ryan Rand, Sandi and Joe Wall, Sarah Glendening, Will Baker, Amanda Heisey, Brian Finnerty, Jason and Caitlin Ellis, James Kassees, Kelly Woodland, Don and Jenny Walker, Tamara Solum, Steve Bikfalvy, Linda Roeming, Craig Engle and more.
“During a pandemic, it may be difficult to remember that there are people suffering from a disease like cancer,” said creator and Managing Artistic Director of The Players Centre Jeffery Kin. “Our hope is that through this virtual showing, with actors in their homes graciously sharing their time and talent that we will raise more than just money but raise our spirits as well!”
Visit the Facebook page: facebook.com/PlayersCentre/) on Friday to see the post about the premier. Tune in to watch it with others at the same time. Commenting through Facebook in real time with others isn’t as good as being at the theater, but it’s close.
