THE PRESERVE — Some locations are all about staying busy. Some are all about appreciating nature.
The Preserve is dedicated to that.
“The Preserve is an intimate, gated community that features a desirable balance between Florida’s natural beauty and attractive new homes,” said Lizzie Malaniak, marketing manager for D.R. Horton Southwest Florida.
Of those 223, 111 will be single-family homes and the rest will be twin-villas, Malaniak said.
The Preserve encompasses about 75 acres of land “with nearly 22 acres devoted to lakes, preserves and wetlands,” Malaniak said.
But it’s not all about listening to wildlife from a lanai. The neighborhood brings neighbors together with its new clubhouse.
“The Preserve clubhouse is the perfect place for residents to socialize, enjoy the sun at the resort-style pool, play spirited games of bocce and pickleball, or stay fit in the state-of-the-art fitness center and exercise studio,” she said.
Getting to The Preserve takes a few moments longer than a few other West Villages communities — it’s off a “quiet entry” along West Villages parkway. From it “Preserve residents can easily access a myriad of shopping and dining venues located along U.S. 41,” she said.
Going out and enjoying the region is an aspect many West Villages residents enjoy. The Preserve is also celebrating its own grand opening in October. That takes place from noon-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Preserve clubhouse.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the newly opened clubhouse and two professionally decorated models, in addition to meeting and mingling with residents,” Malaniak said.
