The Proverbs Project in Orlando

The Proverbs Project, a local community initiative to help develop language in children from birth to age 4, was presented in Orlando to over 100 participants of the Our Kids Conference sponsored by the United Methodist Conference last week. Co-founded by Connie Bateman and Dale Wolgast of Arcadia, the Proverbs Project is designed to share with parents and caregivers of young children five simple and fun strategies to do with infants and toddlers that will develop strong language skills before entering school, giving children a better start not only in school, but in life. Pictured is Dale Wolgast reviewing the five simple strategies with a small group of volunteers representing several churches throughout the state interested in developing partnerships with schools and other organizations working with children to enhance education in their communities. theproverbsproject.org, www.facebook.com/theproverbsprojectfl, 5ways@theproverbsproject.org.
