^pBy BECCA ELDRIDGE
Guest Writer
The Venice Institute For Performing Arts will present The Reflections in “The Best of The Band Stand” Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., in Venice.
The Reflections made history in 1964 with their song “Just Like Romeo and Juliet,” elbowing its way to Billboard’s No. 1 R&B and No. 6 Pop in an era when the British invasion was dominating both the charts and the airwaves.
Now The Reflections bring their tremendous vocal ability to the VPAC stage. Terry Stewart, president of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, put it best when he said, “These guys could sing the phone book and bring the house down.”
Today, The Reflections are better than ever, performing their show entitled “The Best of Bandstand,” which takes their audience on a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. The show features the hits that they sang on their numerous appearances on American Bandstand, as well as the greatest hits of many other artists who appeared on the show over the years.
“The Best of the Bandstand” features such hits as “Just Like Romeo and Juliet,” “Poor Man’s Son,” “Shabby Little Hut,” and “Like Columbus Did.”
Ticket prices range from $27-$56. The VPAC box office’s summer hours are Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Call 941-218-3779 or visit myvipa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.