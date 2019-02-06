I carefully opened the plastic bag and sticky wrap in which Jan Schubert had packed two Art Nouveau Christmas tree ornaments. Tucked in there with them was a century-old glass-bead piece that he’d thrown in for free. I’d purchased the lot for CZK 190 ($8.50 USD) at a Prague antique warehouse that was otherwise quite beyond my, and most other tourists’, means. Schubert’s regular customers don’t dabble in “smalls” like these pieces, and there’s little money in them for him, but he nevertheless warms to an opportunity to tell their stories.
A dusty, wooden smell still seemed to cling to the objects from Nový Bazar Antik, which means, literally, “new antique market” — an oxymoron if ever there was one, but not far from the truth when you consider that Schubert also makes antique reproductions there.
In a 1930s freight station in Prague’s working-class Žižkov district, the place is old enough for the Ministry of Culture to have named it a national cultural monument. The station remains in careless disrepair, sagging and rusty, but it houses lively antique businesses, each with its own flavor. Schubert’s 3,000 square meters (more than 32,000 square feet) are crammed with items both dignified and bizarre, often jumbled together to hilarious effect.
The first ornament to catch my eye, dangling with dozens of others on a bare branch, was a 1950s pipe-cleaner figure with a spherical, hand-painted wooden head. More than anything, it looked like a monkey in a top hat, climbing a little golden ladder. It was unique, promising the kind of story that the best smalls have to tell.
When he saw me inspecting it, Schubert came up to us and asked, “Do you know what it is?”
It must have been obvious that I didn’t have a clue. So he continued, as if patiently instructing a child.
“There are many Czech stories and symbols for Christmas. He is one of them — the chimney sweep. And that little red-and-white-spotted mushroom in his hand is another symbol of Christmas. Those mushrooms grow in the forest, only in the summertime, and they are poisonous. Oh, not so poisonous that they’d kill you, just make you pretty sick. But why should they be a symbol for Christmas, I wonder? Even our Santa Claus appears hand-in-hand with an angel and a Krampus who stuffs bad little children into a sack!”
The Disneyesque poison mushroom, the Christmas angel and devil, even Schubert himself personify Czechia’s conflicted personality. So did the rest of his vast warehouse, for that matter.
Enormous pieces of inlaid mahogany furniture, salvaged from an older generation who no longer wanted or had room for them, were burnished to a mirror finish and guarded by signs warning warehouse browsers not to touch. A bombé sideboard covered in moth-eaten cowhide, with drawer pulls fashioned from horns, kept company with a seven-foot-tall golem made entirely of auto parts.
For lack of floor space, a glass-and-chrome patio set perched atop a billiard table.
Creations that ought to be consigned to the Museum of Bad Art were all here on deadpan display. A bare-bosomed gypsy in bangles and inches-long silver fingernails scowled across the hall at a fully uniformed comrade with blossoming nose. The bust of another stern military man, wearing what looked to be an Iron Cross and bristling with mustache and epaulettes, glowered sightlessly at a stone lawn pig with a somehow typically Slavic expression.
In a glass case, a rough-hewn nativity scene had, not just the usual sheep, donkeys, dignitaries and farmers, but also a tavernkeeper offering the Baby Jesus a tankard of ale. And on the far outskirts of the diorama, three tall, horned demons slouched towards Bethlehem.
Schubert later told me that his warehouse also rents movie props.
I might have been reading into things just a bit, but someone seemed to be having a lot of fun laying everything out this way.
A conversation with Schubert, who owns several antique outlets with his brother-in-law, made me suspect this was his doing. But the whimsically arranged warehouse contents soon faded into a quiet backdrop for his honest story of life lived under and out of communism.
When he was 11, in the wake of the Soviet invasion, Schubert’s mother had moved the family to Canada. Two years later, she took the word of misguided relatives who said everything back home was just fine. They returned to find themselves in a grimly different world. Young Jan went from playing sports with Canadian classmates to a regime where adolescent rebellion could land you in jail.
“I’d tasted life in a free system,” he said. “So, back here, I was even more unhappy than my Czech friends were.”
That time, from the impressionable age of 13 until his early thirties, would both darken his personality and ignite a deep passion for freedom.
“I really was very unhappy,” he admitted. “It was like I’d been infected with freedom and couldn’t be happy without it. I worked hard to tell everybody how bad the system was. And we told a lot of jokes about the communists. I didn’t get in trouble for it, but the authorities knew, I’m sure.
“When the revolution changed everything in ’89, my wife, kids, and I were in Germany. I was already in my thirties, so we came back here because it was too late to start over somewhere else. But if I’d been 20, I wouldn’t have returned. The people here were destroyed. My generation and my parents’ generation, we are lost. My kids’ generation is very different — happier, more open.
“If I’d lived in a different system, I would be different, too. I want to be more trusting and less suspicious, but the regime left its mark on me. Like concentration camp survivors, we can never be the same again.
“The system gave you everything and made decisions for you, like sheep. After you tell people what to do and feed them, they don’t know what to do when you let them go free. In the first years after the revolution, people had a lot of chances but were afraid to even try to buy a house or start a business.
“A friend of 40 years once told me, ‘The communist system was better.’ I said to him, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about!’
“I started in the antique business when I was 30, under the communist system. All those activities were against the law, of course. You couldn’t have private enterprise at all. You had to be careful, and you were always afraid of who was ringing the doorbell.”
He swept the warehouse with a gesture.
“I had nothing like this! You couldn’t have a shop; you had to rent a barn from a private farmer. And if you employed someone who told the police, you’d be punished. It made no sense. It was like the Nazi occupation. The only difference was that, if the Nazis caught you, they killed you. Here, they’d kick you out of work, refuse you permission for things.”
He began with smalls, easy to find and easy to hide.
“In the beginning, friends told me where to look for these things — small antiques, Meissen porcelain. Of course, I ended up buying some junk, but that’s how you learn. I remember when I bought my first big piece of furniture, we took it behind the barn and threw it in the weeds.
“I was full of energy then. I suddenly felt I could do anything. I bought things from guys who had connections with Germans. You didn’t have to do very much business to make nice money, because everything was cheap here, compared with Germany.
“I grew very quickly, buying furniture from the country and from other dealers. After communism went away, I had several stores. By 1994, five years later, I’d moved into a brand-new house. Two years after that, I had 50 employees and a factory where we made country pine antique reproductions for export. I met a guy from Texas one day and became his main supplier.”
When asked what inspired him most about his profession, he threw back his leonine head and laughed. “I like to make money!” he growled.
But then, after further reflection, came the real answer: the high of making the perfect deal.
In hesitant English whose meaning was nonetheless absolutely clear, he confided, “It gives me some special chemical that goes into my blood and brings me the perfect feeling. Today I was in one house, I bought some furniture, and I made about 500 percent. And I didn’t have to fight for it, because the lady wanted to get rid of everything. They’d sold their house for very big money — 3 million Czech karuna more than their asking price (about $150,000) — and didn’t care about what was in it. Did I give her a fair price? She would have given it away, so anything was a fair price.
“I buy from all kinds of people. An old man, you can see he doesn’t have much money, so you give him the best you can. But this was not the case with her.
“We have very good sources and a very good location. There’s a neighborhood not far from here, where rich people used to live. These people can’t keep up with rising rents, so they’re moving to smaller places and getting rid of their stuff. And most of our customers aren’t off the street, like you. They’re people we already know.”
Business is good but, Schubert confessed, “I’m 61 and don’t really have to work anymore, so I might retire and play with the grandkids.”
Except that there’s always one more perfect deal.
This column is part of a series of occasional travel stories by correspondent Sue Wade.
