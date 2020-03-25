Museum is shuttered

Because of concerns of public safety in regard to the coronavirus, the courtyard of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art at The Ringling is currently closed as are all the museum buildings.

 SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

SARASOTA — Like many other art and cultural institutions, The Ringling has shuttered for the time being.

It said in a news release that it is “committed to doing our part to safeguard the health and well-being of our visitors, staff and volunteers. We share a responsibility with all institutions and members of our community to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Museum.”

The museum will announce when it may reopen at a future date.

“We have carefully considered this decision, and it is in line with other arts and cultural institutions across the country and our region,” the release said. “The Ringling estate serves as a place of education, inspiration and respite for our visitors. We are saddened that we will not be able to provide that to our community at this challenging time. Still, we invite you to follow our social media channels, where we will continue to share the beauty of our collections and any updates as they become available.”

The release said ticket holders will receive refunds for all canceled programs and events automatically.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments