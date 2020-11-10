SARASOTA - The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art presents the opening of Kabuki Modern in the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art.
Curated by Rhiannon Paget, the exhibition presents multiple superb recent acquisitions of kabuki imagery created between 1868 and the 1950s. Visitors will see works by Toyohara Kunichika (1835–1900), Yamamura Kōka (Toyonari, 1885–1942), and Natori Shunsen (1886–1960) — the foremost print artists of their time.
Also on view is a stunning painting by Murakami Michiho (1899–1938) that recently returned to the museum following conservation treatment. These works of art capture the dynamic poses, elaborate stage makeup, and sumptuous costumes that have enthralled audiences for more than 400 years.
Actors of Kabuki, Japan’s distinctive form of popular theater, were superstars between the 17th and early 20th centuries, and continue to command cultural and celebrity status today. Mass-produced woodblock-printed actor portraits, or yakusha-e were sold as affordable mementos of the theater experience, while wealthy patrons commissioned bespoke paintings.
As Japan modernized from the late 19th century, theaters adapted their repertoire to cater to shifting tastes and social mores. New stories and foreign ideas reinvigorated kabuki and attracted diverse audiences and patronage. In response to these developments and the rise of photography, publishers, print designers and painters updated their stylistic and technical approaches to yakusha-e, thereby propelling the genre into the modern era.
Paget will also deliver a virtual gallery talk Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. The fee is $5 person and is free for members. Participants may register and additional information pertaining to the exhibition is available at Ringling.org. Kabuki Modern will run in the Chao Center until June 27.
About The Ringling
The Ringling is a preeminent center for the arts, history and learning that is dedicated to bringing the past and contemporary culture to life through extraordinary visitor experiences.
From its inception, The Ringling has joined the diverse visual traditions and theatrical spectacle of yesterday with the genre-defying global practitioners of today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.