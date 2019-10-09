The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is thrilled to welcome the acclaimed Nrityagram Dance Ensemble of southern India. The company will present performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 at the Historic Asolo Theater. Additionally, the company will offer a masterclass at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 (Perret Studio in the Historic Asolo Theater) and a Conversation at noon Oct. 13 (Chao Lecture Hall of the Center for Asian Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). The programming is part of The Ringling’s Art of Performance series.
One of the premier Indian Classical dance ensembles performing today, Nrityagram is more than a dance company. Founded as a village devoted to dance and the preservation of the Odissi classical dance tradition, the all-female ensemble’s daily life of intensive training and meditation brings to the stage compelling captivating performances that are at once sensual and lyrical. The artists of Nrityagram elegantly recount the stories of the Hindu epics through the sinuously curving classical movements of Odissi dance. Nrityagram, the first company to earn consecutive “Best Dance of the Year” honors from The New York Times, is committed to preserving and revitalizing the Odissi tradition by bringing it from the village to the modern stage.
Elizabeth Doud, The Ringling’s Currie-Kohlmann Curator of Performance said ”We are delighted to kick off the Art of Performance season with the presenting of Nrityagram’s Sarasota premiere. This group of very talented artists possess unparalleled skill in their form, and bring an enchanting interpretation of sacred and traditional Indian dance. The local community has shown a great appreciation of Indian culture and we are pleased to be able to present this very important dance company.”
The community will have the opportunity to join members of Nrityagram Dance ensemble for a Masterclass on classical Indian dance. A Masterclass is a specialized course that is taught by an expert in that style. The class will give dancers the opportunity to spend a period of time focusing on improving their knowledge and technique.
A Conversation will be held Oct. 13 on Indian Classical Dance and the preservation of the Odissi dance tradition. The Nrityagram dancers will talk about their village in India, a space where dancers, musicians and choreographers live together for years, developing their ideas, perfecting their technique and complementing their learning of dance with a knowledge of mythology and the epics, Sanskrit, yoga, meditation and the martial arts.
