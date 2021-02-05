The day has finally arrived and The Daily Sun wants to help Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans get ready for some football ... and Super Bowl LV

Our awesome 24-page Super Bowl special section features everything to you need to get ready from Sunday's big game, including:

A look at the history of the Bucs-Chiefs rivalry over the years.

A review of all nine of Tampa quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearances.

A breakdown on how this Bucs' team came together.


A remembrance of the Bucs' last Super Bowl in 2002.

A perspective on what this game means to Bucs' fans by one who was there from the very beginning.

And a game-by-game review of Tampa Bay's 2020 season up until this point.

All that's missing are chips and dip.

