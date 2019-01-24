Provided by FloridaOutdoorsRV.com
My wife and I have wanted an RV for quite some time. The freedom and convenience were attractive to us, as was the ability to travel at our own pace. Not lugging our belongings in and out of motels and having our own kitchen stocked with out favorite foods were important factors. We wanted to be able to take our dog with us without any lodging problems. So, after a very pleasant rental experience last September we finally made the commitment to buy our own.
A month of research followed. Did we want a tent camper, a Class A or C, maybe a van conversion? New or used? What was the right size for us? I checked out literally hundreds of web sites, visited four local dealers and talking to friends who owned a recreational vehicle. We decided on a used 30-foot Class C motorhome.
Before the weather turned too chilly for comfortable travel, we did take a couple of two night trips to state parks within a few hours of our home in Phoenix. This gave us, and our cocker spaniel puppy, the chance to begin to get familiar with our RV and all its features.
The weather was warm enough during the day to use the A/C and cool enough in the morning to fire up the furnace. After a few tries we became comfortable lowering and raising the awning. The water in the shower was hot and the food in the refrigerator cold. My wife quickly mastered both the stove and the combination microwave/conventional oven.
On New Year’s Eve we took a look at our travel budget with an eye toward several longer trips. The eventual goal is to be on the road between three and four months each year. With brutal heat a guarantee in Arizona from late May through September certainly cooler climes sound great for several weeks each summer.
Retirement means we can travel anytime we feel the urge. A month long trip to Oregon, several weeks in California, and a two week jaunt across Northern Arizona and through New Mexico are on this year’s calendar. At the end of a busy week, we may just grab the dog and head out of town for a long weekend. With most places having WiFi connections I can continue to write my blog from new my rolling home.
The RV lifestyle fits us very well. We like small, neat spaces. We like the freedom to find a pretty park and decide to spend several days, simply relaxing and exploring the area. And we love to leave our regular routine behind as we explore this wonderful country.
