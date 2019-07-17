Lts. Joshua and April Davis have arrived to take charge of the Venice headquarters of The Salvation Army.
They received bachelor’s degrees in Bible and theology from Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, and were married in 2015. They have twin daughters, Abigail and Eve, and were ordained as Salvation Army officers in 2018.
In their spare time, he enjoys basketball and she enjoys reading.
The Salvation Army of Venice is at 1051 Albee Farm Road, in Venice. It is open from 8 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. weekdays. It offers a variety of programs for all ages, such as after-school programs and senior programs, plus church services on Sunday morning.
There is a food pantry and other social services to serve the needs of anyone in the community.
For more information, call 941-484-6227.
— Staff Report
