THE SCENE: Five put family first

You hear it every day. With so many restaurants opening, where will the employees come from? And will they stay on the job past the weekend?
This season alone, you’ll find five new eateries on U.S. 41 between Venice and Port Charlotte.
How on earth are they getting ‘er done?
Take a look at what they have in common. These are small, family owned-and-operated places. They’ve learned, the hard way, not to count on workers who don’t care like they do.
Their formula for success: keep things manageable and personally accountable without hiring outside the family.
SICILIA, THE SMALL AND LOVELY
Massimo and Olga Miceli and their son, Fabio, moved to Naples (Florida, they’ll clarify) five years ago and launched their first Sicilia Italian restaurant there. They’d never attempted such a thing before.
They were land surveyors in their native Catania, Sicily, in an economy where everyone wanted to work but there weren’t enough jobs.
Things in Florida proved different.
After four years operating their 100-seat Naples restaurant, serving 80 to 100 dinners daily, they found themselves crumpled on the kitchen floor one night, overwhelmed with 300 guests and absent staff.
“That’s it! No more big restaurant,” Massimo said, and they purchased the little 10-seat place in Venice that they can handle happily, all by themselves.
Ever since they opened Sicilia Italian Pizzeria, their joy has been infectious and palpable.
“Working just with family is the best solution,” said Olga.
Guests feel embraced in the warmth of this southern Italian family. And the menu offers not only thin-crust pizza, lasagna with béchamel, and Nonna’s meatballs, but also dishes that only travelers to Sicily will recognize.
Their pizzolo takes twin thin crusts brushed with olive oil, oregano and Romano cheese, and sandwiches mozzarella, sauce, and rich meat and vegetable fillings betweaen them.
Pane condito is fresh-baked ciabatta marinated in olive oil and tomato sauce, served warm with a variety of fillings.
Ask Olga what their secret ingredients are, and she’ll tell you, “Love!”
Sicilia Italian Pizzeria ($$, O), 941-220-3105, 765 U.S. 41 Bypass South, Venice, is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. Beer and wine available.
NEW SOUTH VENICE ‘SPOT’
Phil Seiders and family were already known and loved around Venice for their Sausage Express food trailer.
You’ve likely guessed it had sausages, but it also carried a whole crazy-quilt of comfort foods like Reubens, Phillies and burgers.
After a life in the restaurant business, Seiders had always wanted brick-and-mortar of his own. When a spot opened up in Ark Plaza, he leaped, aptly calling it Local Spot 941.
“We had a large customer base,” said Seiders. “But at a certain point, you’re limiting yourself with a food truck and need a restaurant to serve the clientele.”
Now that the new grill is open, run just by family, you’ll be served with a smile by daughter Haley Waitkun-Seiders.
And you can chat with Phil and son Jacob while they make your meal in a diner-esque open kitchen where Phil flips bottles and spatulas, the banter never ends, and oldies play on the soundtrack.
The menu has the same down-to-earth fare as Sausage Express, just more of it, plus chicken entrées, crab cakes, and sides like coleslaw, fries, onion rings, tater tots and Gouda mac and cheese.
The place’s daily $10 specials plus one side have proven irresistible.
Tuesdays have Reubens; Wednesdays, any of six Phillies; Thursdays, any of nine Angus burgers; Fridays, grouper Reuben or wrap; and varied Saturday specials where you might score off-menu loaded macaroni bowls with Buffalo or barbecue chicken.
Phil can hardly believe how much brand-new clientele pours through the door, leaving rave reviews.
“But then everything on our menu is designed to be the best thing you’ve ever had,” he admitted.
They rethink the menu at the end of the month to make sure of that.
Local Spot 941 ($-$$, O), 941-837-2915, 2045 Tamiami Trail South (Ark Plaza near Yummies Donuts & BBQ), Venice, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Sausage Express travels to events Sundays and Mondays.
TACO TRUCKS IN CHARLOTTE
Food trucks are classic case studies of family businesses run with few employees.
Everyone knows the Cortes family fleet — OG Cesar’s Tacos, son Danny’s Food Truck and now El Guero Tacos, run by daughter Daisy Cortes and son-in-law Paul Bolt. They share space, different times, at Rita’s Italian Ice in Charlotte Harbor.
Now even more of their friends and family are parking taco trucks along Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. No matter where you live, you don’t have far to go for taco.
All of them, of course, have authentic Mexican tacos, along with other street food like sopes, gorditas, burritos, huaraches, quesadillas and tortas.
It’s hard to miss one new taco trailer, Modi’s Mexican Street Tacos, owned by Omar Modesto Diaz and run by partner Rolando. It’s brightly wrapped in Mexican folkloric designs like Blue Tequila’s, but unaffiliated with the Mexican restaurant.
Parked at Cricket Wireless, 2552 Tamiami Trail northbound, it has a “Tacos” feather flag and a tent-covered table for customers. They sell tacos, tortas and quesadillas, but also the mighty “volcan” (“volcano”): meat and melted cheese on a lightly charred taco.
The newest local taco purveyors — Guisados La Cumbre — park their bright green rig from noon to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, at the Marathon station on Port Charlotte Boulevard. It’s operated by three women — Antonieta Baltazar, Maribel Barrera and Gabriela Quezada — one related to Danny Cortes.
A bit less visible is Las Hualulitas, parked most days from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3492 Tamiami Trail, in front of Curry & Kabab Indian Restaurant.
Its menu includes all the authentic street-food classics. It also serves the addictive but elusive quesabirria, which Danny Cortes introduced to the area and now seems to be found only at taco trucks and at the now-takeout-only Hidalgo’s Crazy Tacos, 3769 Tamiami Trail.
With its signature reddish corn tortillas, cheese, cilantro, onion, slow-cooked seasoned meat and a side of “birria,” or jus, for dipping, quesabirria is a trendy take on the taco.
You won’t want tacos any other way once you’ve slurped down one of these.
