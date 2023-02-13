 Skip to main content
THE SCENE: Five put family first

You hear it every day. With so many restaurants opening, where will the employees come from? And will they stay on the job past the weekend?

This season alone, you’ll find five new eateries on U.S. 41 between Venice and Port Charlotte.


SiciliaFamily.JPG

Fabio, Massimo and Olga Miceli make Venice’s new Sicilia Italian Pizzeria feel like home.
SiciliaPizzolo.jpg

Sicilia’s pizzolo sandwiches mozzarella, sauce and fillings between two thin-crust pizzas topped with olive oil, oregano and Romano.
LocalSpotGuys.JPG

Jacob and Phil Seiders are the guys on the grill at Local Spot 941.
LocalSpotBurger.jpg

{div}Here with a coleslaw side, the A1 Burger, with onion strings, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and loads of A1 steak sauce, is one of Local Spot’s $10 burger specials.{/div}
Hualulitas.jpg

Pride in its home country and state shows in the wrap for La Hualulitas Mexican Food’s truck.
Quesabirrias.jpg

{div}The soupy richness of quesabirria can be yours from several local taco stops.{/div}

Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

