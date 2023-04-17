Whether or not you believe in Top 10 lists, they’re pretty irresistible — especially when they tell you what’s hot and what’s not.
This year’s 17th annual What’s Hot survey, from the National Restaurant Association, American Culinary Federation and Technomic, targeted more than 500 chefs and food professionals for their opinions on culinary trends for 2023.
How do we measure up locally?
THE BIG DRIVERS
The pandemic and remote work galvanized third-party delivery, but the pinch of inflation and pent-up desire to connect have had greater impact on how consumers choose to eat.
According to the survey, more than 70% of respondents agreed that people would rather get out of the house than order out.
That made sense from an inflationary standpoint because menu prices as of October 2022 still fell below the cost of groceries (up 8.5% versus 13% year-over-year).
The trick for restaurateurs is to stay interesting and relevant — i.e., “hot” — and offer food experiences that diners can’t have at home.
To remain in the game, operators will continue to promote meal deals and bundles, streamline menus, and remake recipes using less costly ingredients.
With remote work upending day parts (set hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner), we’ve begun to enjoy more convenient ordering of any kind of meal or snack 24/7.
WHAT’S HOT?
All that said, the top 10 trends, in order, are:
1. Experiences in the local culture and community. People want to get out and about. Any new restaurant will become an experiential magnet, especially in its early days.
Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor, offering 20 unique new experiences, and Downtown Wellen/Wellen Park, with 16, play right into this trend. So many brand-new concepts opening within months of one another is an unprecedented experience upload for the area.
2. Fried chicken sandwiches and chicken sandwiches with spicy, sweet-heat fusions. Chicken’s affordability, comfort quotient (see #4 below), and eaters’ quest for new heat and spices (see #7) all drive the fried bird close to the top of the trends.
This year’s Taste of Punta Gorda food fest proved the point.
Two of the top three Taste winners served not just fried chicken, but its comfortable cousin: chicken and waffles. No surprise that the first place winner also used Jamaican jerk spice and sweetness.
3. Charcuterie boards. We never seem to tire of charcuterie boards. Sharing bits of attractively arranged cured meats and artisanal cheeses, at an appetizer price, makes these an outstandingly affordable social experience.
Not only are the nibbles popular, so are the hand-hewn boards themselves, being sold in countless gift shops and created in crafty woodworking classes.
Today, loaded boards are musts at the likes of unWINEd, 264 on Marion Ave, The Belgian Monk, Leroy’s, Coastal Expressions, Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine, Gilded Grape, D’vines, Donato’s Italian Restaurant, Vino Loco, Rumours, Côté France, Chaz 51 Steakhouse, Sharky’s on the Pier and Fins, TJ Carney’s, Villani & Co, and the forthcoming Sunseeker food hall’s Chartisan.
4. Comfort fare. Comfort and calories are just what you’ll find at comfort havens like Venice’s and Port Charlotte’s Metro Diners and Punta Gorda’s FK Your Diet — all serving mammoth helpings of biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos and, of course, fried chicken and waffles. All this with callous disregard for day parts. We want our breakfast for dinner, for God’s sake!
5. Flatbread sandwiches/healthier wraps. More meals-to-go, spanning breakfast and lunch, has meant an explosion of handhelds: sandwiches, wraps and novel sandwich holders like waffles, roti, paratha, crepes and lettuce leaves.
Trendsetter Chef Trey Cope, with his perky green food trailer, In A Pickle Street Food Deli, seems to have his fingers in every trend on this list. Serving sandwiches from the two-fisted, one-pound Florida Man pastrami to a healthy Curry Roll and a banh mi, he’s got both handhelds and global tastes down.
He checks off even more hot boxes on the survey, including a pickle charcuterie board and lunchlike breakfast sandwiches that cross day parts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
6. Menu streamlining. As food and labor costs rise, restaurants streamline their menus to reduce expenses and increase efficiency. They focus on items that sell well, are easy to prepare, and use readily available ingredients. This often means using the same items to make a variety of dishes across different meals.
Chef John Ellis at Cape Haze Tavern and its exclusive Rabbit Hole speakeasy doesn’t just use costly sea bass in the Rabbit Hole’s crudo app. He doubles it as a tavern entrée.
7. Sriracha variations. In the end, it’s still flavor that sells food. Of course sriracha is on the “hot” list and on many tables.
8. Globally inspired meals. Of the top three global trends — Southeast Asian, Caribbean and South American — the first two are heavily represented here, with a wealth of Southeast Asian eateries (see #10) and Puerto Rican, Dominican, Haitian, Cuban and pan-Caribbean venues like Sabor a Mi Tierra, El Rincon del Mofongo, Le Lambi, West Coast Bakery, Cuban Taste, Golden Crust and Caribbean Oriental Specialties.
9. Zero waste/sustainability/upcycled foods. Check any trendy new restaurant’s menu and you’ll find a section of sustainable seafood or a promise to use ugly produce or native produce that grows like a weed. Chef not only cares about the environment, he’s trying to prove his relevance.
10. Southeast Asian. Within the last decade, our area has grown from a lone sushi bar to scores of them. Then came half a dozen outlets for steaming bowls of Vietnamese pho (and instructions on how to eat it).
Asian fusion now ranges from the American/Thai combos of Venice’s Sandtrap Bar & Grill and Port Charlotte’s The Chefs Thai Sushi to hibachi/sushi outlets large (the upcoming Tokyo Endless Hibachi & Sushi) and small (Punta Gorda’s Ichi Hibachi).
COLD, COLDER, FREEZING!
It’s unsettling that our area hasn’t even seen most of the bottom 10 trends that are so dead elsewhere that the survey calls them flash-in-the-pan fads.
But topping the list is one that we’ve actually had: pickle pizza.
Rick Ukmar’s Charlotte County Fairgrounds concession sold award-winning Pickle Pizza topped with seasoned ranch dressing sauce. The now-shuttered Wildwood Pizza of Punta Gorda was always good for bizarre pizza action, including the Pickle Rick (no relation).
Lately, your best place to pick a pickled pizza is Marlowe’s Smoked Meat Pizza of North Port, which tops its unique pies with everything from pickled onions to house pickles. The pickles sell too well for Marlowe’s to believe they’re passé.
