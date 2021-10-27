Colton McKellar tows a wagon, with some of his choices of pumpkins, through one of the the aisles of the Grace United Methodist’s Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 16, followed by his grandmother Lydia Patton. The “P-Patch” will be open through Oct. 31.
Awaken volunteer and former North Port Fire Chief Bill Taffee dresses like Chuck Noland and holds his volleyball Wilson from the survival film "Cast Away" at the recent Awaken Church fundraiser for the outreach program at the North Port Senior Center.
Of the 10 graduates from Charlotte Technical College’s Medical Assisting program last year, eight were hired right away, and two chose to continue their education to become RNs. The high school students are in blue; adult grads are wearing black.
Dr. Stephen Schroering is presented a $2,660 check by members of Rotary Club of Punta Gorda to pay for shipping 500 pounds of medical supplies to Haiti. From left are Alyson Burch, John Antona, Laura Knutson, Shroering and George Miller.
Michael Duffey, who was accompanied by his dad Mike to the Grace United Methodist’s “Pumpkin Patch” on the Island in Venice turns over a good sized pumpkin in his search for the “perfect one” to carve for a Jack-o-Lantern for Halloween.
Colton McKellar tows a wagon, with some of his choices of pumpkins, through one of the the aisles of the Grace United Methodist’s Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 16, followed by his grandmother Lydia Patton. The “P-Patch” will be open through Oct. 31.
PHOTO provided BY MEREDITH NICHOLSON
Tanner Phillips tries to hold on during the Bareback Riding event at the eighth annual Arcadia Fall Rodeo in Arcadia.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Layton Johns watches the competitors before his own ride in the Mutton Bustin’ competition at the eighth annual Arcadia Fall Rodeo in Arcadia.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Members of the Retired Law Enforcement Association of Southwest Florida presented Punta Gorda Police Department’s K-9 Sadie and Officer Fernando Burga with a protective K-9 vest.
PUNTA GORDA POLICE PHOTO
Awaken volunteer and former North Port Fire Chief Bill Taffee dresses like Chuck Noland and holds his volleyball Wilson from the survival film "Cast Away" at the recent Awaken Church fundraiser for the outreach program at the North Port Senior Center.
PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Dax the Axe hoists The Zebra Kid for a body slam to the mat while Reichardt Krieger watches in the background at the Twisted Fork.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Ben Jett, left, and Larry Grant dress in costume at the recent Awaken Church fundraiser for the outreach program at the North Port Senior Center. Grant’s wife Chantelle looks on.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Of the 10 graduates from Charlotte Technical College’s Medical Assisting program last year, eight were hired right away, and two chose to continue their education to become RNs. The high school students are in blue; adult grads are wearing black.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Dr. Stephen Schroering is presented a $2,660 check by members of Rotary Club of Punta Gorda to pay for shipping 500 pounds of medical supplies to Haiti. From left are Alyson Burch, John Antona, Laura Knutson, Shroering and George Miller.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DARCY HANLEY
Michael Duffey, who was accompanied by his dad Mike to the Grace United Methodist’s “Pumpkin Patch” on the Island in Venice turns over a good sized pumpkin in his search for the “perfect one” to carve for a Jack-o-Lantern for Halloween.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.