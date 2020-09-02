Englewood Elementary School principal, Mark Grossenbacher, second from right, poses with teachers and staff to show off masks made for them and all the school’s students by 17 members of Episcopal Church Women and Daughters of the King at St. David’s Episcopal Church. About 838 colorful, kid-friendly masks were presented to the school Aug. 5. The big project, dubbed “Mask-R-Aid,” was completed in just six weeks to be ready for everyone to wear at the start of the new school year.
