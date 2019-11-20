St. Vincent de Paul — St. Charles Borromeo President, Peter Catauro and Peace River Elementary School third grade volunteer, Landon Tobolski have been preparing Thanksgiving food bags for families in Charlotte County. The society plans to distribute approximately 150 food bags for Thanksgiving. St. Vincent is an all-volunteer organization that helps families with food, clothing and financial assistance. All donations are used locally to assist the less fortunate families in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.