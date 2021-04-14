Sorry, an error occurred.
Mackenzie Spring, 6, looks in a mirror after receiving a face painting from Tiffany David with Childlike Productions at a recent Easter egg hunt event at Grand Palm in Wellen Park.
Erica and Stephanie Leon, of Port Charlotte, count their eggs at the Easter Eggstravaganza at Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park.
Josie Thurmer, 1, smiles while she collects eggs at IslandWalk during an Easter egg hunt.
Cadence and Cooper Crane find a spot in the shade to crack open their eggs at the Easter Eggstravaganza at Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park.
Siblings and cousins Gavin Hughes, Evee Hoover, Thomas Hughes III and Sawyer Hughes of Port Charlotte enjoy the view at the Easter Eggstravaganza at Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park.
Sisters Emersyn and Ava had fun under the sun at the Easter Eggstravaganza at Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park.
Mia Macri, 1, holds her new basket while waiting for her turn to collect eggs at IslandWalk during an Easter egg hunt.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.