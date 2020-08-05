Luke Snyder, 6, tries to photobomb a picture being taken by Angela Blum, of her granddaughter, Emily Carter, who is flanked by her parents, James and Lara Carter. The family was taking part in a Caps and Gowns ceremony at Venice Performing Arts Center for the Venice High School Class of 2020. The ceremony, which only had four students graduating every 10 minutes, was being held in lieu of graduation. Two graduations were canceled for the class of 2020.
