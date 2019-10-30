In recognition of National “Take your Teddy Bear to Work or School Day,” residents of the Renaissance community celebrated in a big way. Wing Thom, left, and Beth Grna, right, pose with lifestyle director Alexis Michel Angelo and her teddy bears, Alex (the big one) with little Gold and Goldie.
