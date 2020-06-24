Woman’s Club of Punta Gorda awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Charlotte High School 2020 Seniors. Pictured from left are, 2018-2020 President Maureen Weron, Chrlotte High Career Specialist Jaime Eyster and Punta Gorda Woman’s Club Chairman Linda Pearson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.