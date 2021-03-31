Congratulations to Englewood’s 10 newest sailors. Englewood Sailing Association hosted a four-day adult learn-to-sail class. Graduates learned to sail small boats on beautiful Lemon Bay. The next adult class is in July. Learn more at www.englewoodsailing.org. Graduates are Libby Jenkins, Marcia Distas, Gyselle Maas, Olivia Basch, Phyllis Novtskie, Jane May, Tim Schoch, Tim Dobriansky, Mandy Boots and Elaine Schoch.
