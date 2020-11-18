Kat Wolf Nolin shows off how she found Dory at the Kiwanis trunk or treat on Estates Drive in North Port, which also featured two race cars, businesses and neighbors handing out candy for thousands of children.
There were pirates, clowns, angels, dinosaurs, Disney and Marvel characters and many more walking the route Oct. 31 along Estates Drive in North Port getting candy and chips at the Kiwanis trunk-or-treat.
Aubrey Stchur, 11, and Lainey Frohlich, 10, stand up paddle board recently down the streets of downtown Punta Gorda while schools are closed due to Hurricane Eta.
SUN PHOTO BY ANNA BRYSON
Longtime North Port Police Officer Chris Maki gets an elbow bump from a fan at the trunk or treat along Estates Drive on Halloween in North Port.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Kat Wolf Nolin shows off how she found Dory at the Kiwanis trunk or treat on Estates Drive in North Port, which also featured two race cars, businesses and neighbors handing out candy for thousands of children.
PHOTO PROVIDED
There were pirates, clowns, angels, dinosaurs, Disney and Marvel characters and many more walking the route Oct. 31 along Estates Drive in North Port getting candy and chips at the Kiwanis trunk-or-treat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.