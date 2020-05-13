Alex Meyer, who was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer March 5, received a special parade in his honor Sunday afternoon. Alex had no idea about the event. He was particularly shocked when a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew over the usually quiet street of River Bank Way in Port Charlotte.
Orson Sullivan Planck celebrated his 6th birthday with a parade of family, friends and teachers, including his kindergarten teacher Caroline Mohnl from Peace River Elementary School.
Photo provided
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Katelin Booher, 18, and Emily Walker, 17, enjoy the afternoon at the outside tables at North Port’s Shiver Shack Hawaiian Sno-Cones & Ice Cream shop.
SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK
Katie Hansen and Linda Dearheart, both of Punta Gorda, feel happy just to sit outside the Village Fish House at Fishermen’s Village on opening day of Florida restaurants.
SUN PHOTO By BETSY CALVERT
Volunteers with the St. Vincent de Paul/St. Max food bank received donations from the community recently to purchase cases of food at Walmart to stock their shelves.
