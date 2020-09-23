Teresa Holland and Julie Holland with 4-month-old Dalilah Holland are dressed patriotically as volunteers help clean the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda.
David Davis, Tyler Holt and Jason Klein with a trio of Charlotte Harbor tripletail.
Nolen and Lilah were joined in matrimony at the Gulf Shores beach in Venice. The groom wore a tux and the bride was in classic white as they waited for the ceremony to begin.
The North Port Color Guard presented colors Friday at the city’s Sept. 11 remembrance in front of City Hall. The ceremony was video taped so the public could watch.
North Port firefighters near West Villages receive a pie and cards from the Kiwanis Club of North Port on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.