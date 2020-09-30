Members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port gave a cake and cards thanking firefighters and EMTs and paramedics for their service.
Vicki and Dennis Sliepen stand beside their 2017 Corvette Z06 at the Gran Paradiso community car show. It’s one of 29 made in the sterling blue color.
Ronan Lebwol, 5, makes his way across the pool at Grand Palm using a pool noodle.
An unidentified surfer takes a wave in the Gulf of Mexico with large swells brought to the area — created by Hurricane Sally.
Brian Hawley caught his yellowtail snapper on a nearshore Gulf wreck while fishing with Capt.Tom.
