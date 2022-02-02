The 2022 board of the Punta Gorda Boat Club held their change of watch meeting on Jan. 8. Pictured first row, from left, are Nicki Harris, Carol Byrne, Kim Chapman, John Byrne, Tom Weeks, Rear Commodore Ruby Ryan, Vice Commodore Ron Molway, Commodore John Pickard, and Past Commodore George Tompkins. Second row, from left are Carol Hyatt, Ted Sliwinski, Vicki Stavola, Bev Hendrickson and Sherry Lindee.
Pete Muller, fourth from right, donates a wood flag to the North Port Police Department. He was joined by members of the North Port American Legion Post 254, police Chief Todd Garrison and police Capt. Brian Gregory.
Charlotte County commissioners, led by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, along with leaders from the Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police and Fire Department and Englewood Fire Department, cut the ribbon on the new First Responders Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
Sara Mayper, Charlotte High School choral director, introduces the Charlotte High School traveling choral members of “Charisma” to the attendees at “The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Pat Everson, 83, joined Venice Plein Air painters Jan. 15 to capture the Urban Forest on canvas for 2022.
Artist Bill Duncan paints in pastels (chalk) in the Urban Forest being planted by the Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers along the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway..
