Brinley Dexter, 4, reads a book at her home. She is a VPK student at Englewood United Methodist’s Foundations Early Childcare Education Center.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (left) presented “Back the Blue” awards to the Punta Gorda Police Department’s Veteran Crisis Assistance Team at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul held its annual fundraising walk along the Peace River.
Punta Gorda Symphony musicians look out across the lawn as the audience gives them a standing ovation at “Symphony on the Lawn” concerts on Feb. 6.
Kohlson Rhoads is interested in his new book given to him by the Englewood Rotary Club.
Paul Stebing of North Port with a catch-and-release amberjack.
Shaniah with a Lake Istokpoga speck (aka black crappie or speckled perch).
Bill Balogh caught this 23-inch smooth puffer off Stump Pass.
