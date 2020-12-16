Rock Box Music School & Stage student Katrie Christopher (left) with owner Angel Bartolotta and teacher Savannah Brady in the studio tracking the new holiday hit “Elves.” The song will be featured in the “Rocking In A Winter Wonderland” online recital and fundraiser, which will be posted on the Rock Box Facebook page on Dec. 19 at www.facebook.com/rockboxmusicschool.
Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 members Gerry Greiff, Bob Stayrook, John Bienkowski and Newt Webb delivered six cases of turkeys to Ruth Hill at St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, and three cases of turkeys to Englewood’s Meals On Wheels recently.
More than 20 officials and employees with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida pose with a truck that holds more than 20,000 pounds of food destined for food banks between Tampa and Fort Myers, including the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and the South County Food Bank in Venice.
Rock Box Music School & Stage student Katrie Christopher (left) with owner Angel Bartolotta and teacher Savannah Brady in the studio tracking the new holiday hit “Elves.” The song will be featured in the “Rocking In A Winter Wonderland” online recital and fundraiser, which will be posted on the Rock Box Facebook page on Dec. 19 at www.facebook.com/rockboxmusicschool.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Lacy Hamsher with a 9-pound bull red caught and released in Charlotte Harbor.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 members Gerry Greiff, Bob Stayrook, John Bienkowski and Newt Webb delivered six cases of turkeys to Ruth Hill at St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, and three cases of turkeys to Englewood’s Meals On Wheels recently.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Sheril and Maria have found friendship and the gift of giving back while volunteering for All Faiths Food Bank.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ALL FAITHS FOOD BANK
More than 20 officials and employees with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida pose with a truck that holds more than 20,000 pounds of food destined for food banks between Tampa and Fort Myers, including the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and the South County Food Bank in Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.