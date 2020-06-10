Staff managers of Orchid Cove at Venice stand together during a recent event for friends, families and residents. Managers include, from front row from: Jennifer Warner, Cassandra Snider, Eric Kratz, Kimbely Alden, Constance Gens, Jennifer Carley, Janet MacDonald and Christine Golowatsch. Back row: Adam Piascik, Jason Shafer, Linda White, Wilmarie Santiago and Robin Sullivan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.