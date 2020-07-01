Members of Feed the Front Charlotte County pose with administrators at Solaris Healthcare. The group delivered 75 meals to staff in appreciation of their work in the medical field during challenging times.
Left: George and Shirlene McClellan drove from North Port to have lunch and listen to some bluegrass music at Fishermen’s Village. “We’re really enjoying the music,” Shirlene said. “We’re happy to be out here today.”
Members of Feed the Front Charlotte County pose with administrators at Solaris Healthcare. The group delivered 75 meals to staff in appreciation of their work in the medical field during challenging times.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Left: George and Shirlene McClellan drove from North Port to have lunch and listen to some bluegrass music at Fishermen’s Village. “We’re really enjoying the music,” Shirlene said. “We’re happy to be out here today.”
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Michele Guilford imitating the bonnethead shark she caught at the Turtle Bay bar.
PHOTO PROVIDED
North Port High School senior Arianna Gonzalez earned the $1,000 Lilly Kaighin Community Service Award.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Association of Realtors delivered free lunches to health care workers in Charlotte County, North Port and DeSoto hospitals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.