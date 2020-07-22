Emma Morris, 15, a student of The Rock Box Music School & Stage in North Port, records her original song “I’ll Stay” during a recent songwriting workshop. Her song will be played on WKDW 97.5 FM and it’ll be included on The Rock Box’s upcoming Student Compilation Vol 3 CD. www.rockboxmusicschool.com.
A group of 2020 Charlotte High School graduates celebrate after receiving their diplomas in drive-thru fashion at the school. Pictured from left are Vincent Grimaldi, Jovani Santana, Oliver Callander (wearing cap and gown) and Matt Dawson.
PHOTO PROVIDED
sun photo by SUE ERWIN
Jennifer, Mike, Kayla, Alexis and Jim Reid enjoy an evening together at La Stanza Restaurant in Englewood. Masks were worn by all servers and bartenders.
PHOTO PROVIDED
North Port police officer Kristin Voigt delivers tasty treats at the Mullen Center. Voigt and Officer Erin Finnegan, left, are with the city’s Community Policing Unit.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Englewood Lion Gary Nieskes was named a “Builder Member” of the Florida Lions Foundation for the Blind. He is shown with Lion Kathy Lawless.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Lianna Hamsher wrestled this big snook to the boat in the shallows of the Myakka River.
