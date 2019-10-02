Chapman Insurance Group celebrates after winning the title “Chamber Feud Champion 2019,” at the Chamber Feud finals. From left: Kendall Holley, Melanie Hill, Stacey Bishop, Dawn Hines, and Miranda Leedy.
The NPHS Varsity Boys Cross Country team with coach Phu Nguyen poses for a picture with the first-place trophy they brought home in the Green Devil Invitational at Crescent Lake Park in St. Petersburg.
Chapman Insurance Group celebrates after winning the title “Chamber Feud Champion 2019,” at the Chamber Feud finals. From left: Kendall Holley, Melanie Hill, Stacey Bishop, Dawn Hines, and Miranda Leedy.
SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD
The NPHS Varsity Boys Cross Country team with coach Phu Nguyen poses for a picture with the first-place trophy they brought home in the Green Devil Invitational at Crescent Lake Park in St. Petersburg.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
David Gegenenko and his fourth-grader Ola, having fun during lunch at Toledo Blade Elementary.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Christian, Carolina and Miguel Casanova pose in a glittering gold carriage at the Mid-County Library’s Disney Princess Tea Party in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY LIZ HARDAWAY
Kate Nixon, assists fellow Grand Palm resident Carol Nelson, during a game of Mexican Train.
SUN PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
Alexis Michel Angelo, lifestyle manager at Renaissance, stands with resident Lisa Barnes and her 11-year-old daughter Deanna at the Renaissance at the West Villages end of summer party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.